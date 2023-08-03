The Learning Center will welcome students at a new location in Royal Palm Beach this fall

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - The Learning Center, a renowned charter school in South Florida, has a new location for its students starting this fall.

The Learning Center, often known as TLC, caters to children with autism between the ages of 3 and 14. The school will welcome its students at 650 Royal Palm Beach Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach in the fall of 2023. According to a press release, TLC plans to reside at the new location until they complete the build-out of a brand-new campus.

“We are grateful that we found this location since it suits the specific needs of our students and staff and will work wonderfully for the next few years while we find the perfect location to build a custom facility for our dream school,” said Stacie Routt, Executive Director.

The new 30-thousand-square foot location includes an indoor gymnasium, cafeteria and kitchen. In addition, TLC will have a music room, art room, computer lab, STEM space, OT and sensory rooms, and an outdoor garden nook.

“We will continue to keep families updated throughout this process and look forward to having our students continue flourishing at this new location,” said Cathy Sharp, TLC PTO President.

To learn more about The Learning Center, visit www.tlcpto.org

