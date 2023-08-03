'Leprosy is treatable and curable infection,' West Palm Beach doctor says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people about a rise in cases of leprosy, many of which have been linked to Central Florida.

But it's treatable and curable, and not all that contagious.

“What do you know about leprosy?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked Thalia Diamandoulos, who was at Palm Beach Internatiponal Airport traveling back home to Connecticut.

"Not too much," Diamandoulos said. “I would like to see what’s going on now that you’ve brought it to my attention.”

leprosy in 54-year-old central Florida man

The CDC reports that 1 out of every 5 leprosy cases nationally have been connected to the central Florida area.



"I feel like it's never ending lately. The past like five years there's been all these sicknesses so just add another one to the list is kind of nuts, it's scary for sure," Diamandoulos said.

"What do you know about leprosy?"Lopez askedCofi Jordan, who was returning home from Denver with her grandson.



"Umm I think it's a skin disease?" Jordan said. "I thought it was something that you don't even get anymore."



Cases of leprosy have more than doubled in the last decade, and over 80% of cases reported in the Sunshine State stemmed back to Central Florida, according to the CDC.

“Leprosy is an infection that mostly affects nerves on our skin and it can cause a multitude of skin rashes," infectious disease specialist Dr. Kleper De Almeida with Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach said. "Leprosy could cause loss of sensation in different body parts which can lead to deformities, on very rare occasions if someone does not have access to healthcare it could lead to death.

He said the last person he saw with leprosy was 15-years ago, and that it's treatable and curable, and not all that contagious.

Leprosy is treatable and curable, and not all that contagious, infectious disease specialist Dr. Kleper De Almeida with Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach said.

"It requires intense contact, it's not that just by sitting beside someone who has leprosy that you would've been exposed," De Almeida said.



He said leprosy is believed to be traced back to travel to foreign countries, and people who may have had contact with armadillos, which are known to carry the bacteria.

“Bringing awareness to the public and also awareness to the healthcare professionals, to our health care community that they should be considering leprosy that’s something that’s not unheard of in the United States,” De Almeida said.

About 95% of people are naturally immune to leprosy, according to the CDC.

Scripps Only Content 2023