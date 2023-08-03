Residents shocked by arrest of neighbor in gruesome human remains case

Delray Beach residents said they were shocked by the arrest of a man accused of killing his wife, chopping her body up and putting her remains in three suitcases, tossing them into the Intracoastal Waterway.

The suspect, William Lowe, 78, lived in a first-floor apartment along Venetian Drive in Delray Beach, according to the police report.

"I think it's just kind of shocking to hear that this happened in your community, such a gruesome act," one neighbor said.

The community where Lowe lives is on a barrier island surrounded by homes valued in the millions of dollars. An apartment in Lowe's building is listed online for $1.1 million.

William Lowe and Aydil Barbosa Fontes

Police said neighbors were alerted by noises of doors closing and opening in the middle of the night and strange stain trails leading up to a second-floor apartment, which the police report said Lowe had access to.

A block away from his home is the Intracoastal Waterway, where police said suitcases with body parts were found July 21.

Inside were the remains of a woman, who police identified through dental records as Aydil Barbosa Fontes, 80.

A police car is parked outside the apartment where William Lowe is believed to have killed his wife, Aug. 3, 2023, in Delray Beach, Fla.

"We found it almost directly across the Intracoastal on the rocks," pool maintenance worker Jacob Grozier said.

Grozier said his crew found one of the suitcases.

"My pool tech who found it, Eli, said as soon as he saw it with the smell and everything he felt there was something wrong," Grozier said. "So he and his helper used the pool pole to push it and thinking 'Oh, it's going to be an empty suitcase, but it didn't move. It was completely full."

Jacob Grozier said one of his co-workers discovered one of the suitcases that contained the body parts.

Police said residents recall seeing a man standing along the shoreline five or six times over three days, which was recorded by a home security camera.

"The suitcases was a story that everybody was talking about, but nobody thought it happened here," one neighbor said. "I think they thought perhaps, well it's in the Intracoastal it could have been miles away and the current took it down here."

Residents said they began to think that the suspect in the case was someone in the area when police and crime scene vehicles flooded the area Tuesday.

Lowe was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body. He's being held without bond.

Scripps Only Content 2023