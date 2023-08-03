Taylor Swift brings 'Eras Tour' to Hard Rock Stadium

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Taylor Swift is bringing her "Eras Tour" to South Florida.

The 33-year-old pop star announced Thursday that her record-breaking North American tour will continue this fall with 15 more dates in four cities, including three stops at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Swift's concerts will take place on three consecutive nights Oct. 18-20.

Other stops include New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto.

Swift has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Her latest studio album, "Midnights," is her most commercially successful album to-date and broke the all-time record for the most streamed album in a single day on Spotify.

"The Eras Tour" broke ticket sales records worldwide. In the first day of the U.S. presale alone, the tour sold more than 2.4 million tickets – the most sold by an artist in a single day.

Taylor Swift holds a microphone while performing during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023,...
Taylor Swift holds a microphone while performing during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Ticketmaster's website crashed in November amid demand for concert tickets. Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, said it was "unprepared" to accommodate the demand and canceled future sales.

The fiasco led to public criticism and even political scrutiny, as Congress held inquiries on the matter.

Just last month, two of Taylor's Seattle concerts generated seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3-magnitude earthquake.

