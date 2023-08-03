Teachers spending more to prepare classrooms for start of school year

As families are spending money to prepare their children for school, so are their teachers.

The National Education Association said recent studies predict teachers around the country this year will spend an average of at least $820 of their own money to prepare their classrooms to welcome students.

Lisa Rhodes with the Education Foundation of Martin County said she thinks that number could even exceed $1,000.

That's why she said the foundation aims to help teachers save where they can.

“It’s so important to support our teachers and it’s so hard to get teachers right now. There’s such a shortage, so when we get them we want to keep them and give them all the support we possibly can,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes says the state does provide up to $300 for some reimbursement.

“Those dollars from the state are important, but only go so far,” Rhodes said.

The district also covers curriculum related costs.

But, Rhodes says so much more goes into helping set up students for success and creating an environment where they’re excited to learn.

“Everything from classroom supplies, to materials, posters, bulletins boards, those kinds of things,” Rhodes said.

The Education Foundation also rallies the community to help fill in some of the gaps.

It offers programs for people to “adopt a class” by donating $100 for a specific classroom’s needs.

There is also a program to help pick up the cost of specific classroom projects and needs, typically at a lower cost.

Some teachers also create Amazon Wish Lists, like Brianne Bennett, a new music teacher at Crystal Lake Elementary School in Martin County.

She’s most eager to build her classroom’s library.

Bennett has only been a teacher a few years and already, she’s learned digging into her pocket to prepare her classroom is par for the course.

“Everything you see here in my classroom I have purchased with my own money. So, over the past 2 years I probably spent thousands of dollars, you know?” Bennett said.

She also doesn’t mind all of the costs.

“I have no problem spending my own money on my kids because they deserve it,” Bennett said.

She loves having a classroom that the more than 400 students who spend time with her will enjoy.

“I really just want kids to feel warm and welcome and cozy in here. It’s been proven that students learn better when they’re more comfortable.”

