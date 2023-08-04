1 killed, 2 injured after small plane crashes in Broward County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A small plane crashed Friday in Broward County, killing one person and injuring two others, according to multiple South Florida media outlets.

The crash occurred in Pembroke Pines at the North Perry Airport at about noon.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the single-engine Cessna veered off the runway, according to a report from NBC Miami.

Aerial footage showed rescue personnel responding to the crash scene and giving chest compressions to one victim before placing them into an ambulance.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said the plane crash did not affect any homes, businesses or roads.

The names of the victims have not been released.

It's unclear what caused the plane to crash.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jacksen Proell, 13, approached a doorbell camera while out with his friends and spoke words of...
‘You matter’: Teen’s kind ‘ding dong ditch’ message inspires others
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
Indian River Co. Sheriff's Office working to ID man after remains found
Delray Beach man arrested for murder after wife's remains found in suitcases

Latest News

Cyber security expert warns parents of online predators, social media usage
School-based programs helping families combat food insecurities
Mentoring program looking for donations to send kids back to school in style
Bacteria advisory issued for waters near Leighton Park Bridge in Palm City