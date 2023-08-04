Bacteria advisory issued for waters near Leighton Park Bridge in Palm City

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A bacteria advisory is in effect for the waters near the Leighton Park Bridge in Palm City.

The advisory was issued after results from water samples taken on Wednesday showed higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria, the Florida Department of Health said.

Enteric bacteria lives in the intestinal tract of humans and animals and its presence in recreational waters is an indication of fecal pollution, the department said.

These bacteria may come from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage, health officials said.

The bacteria may pose health risks to those who ingest or come in contact with the water. Symptoms include upset stomach, diarrhea, eye irritation and skin rashes.

The advisory will remain in effect in the area until water samples come back in the good range. The area will be tested again on Monday.

For more information on river and beach water sample results throughout Martin County, click here.

