Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured 2 teens in Gifford

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Indian River County Sheriff deputies have arrested a man in connection with a double shooting that left two teenagers hospitalized.

Deputies arrested Antonio Christopher Woods Thursday night. Authorities said he is responsible for the shooting that wounded two teens, 17 and 18, at the Taylor Point Apartments back on June 27.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers announced the arrest on Facebook Thursday. He said one of the teens is in grave condition.

"The victim in this case, 18-year-old male, paralyzed for life, just slipped into a coma, we're not sure if he's going to make it or not," Flowers said on Facebook Live. "This could turn into a murder case."

Woods, 21, of Vero Beach faces multiple charges.

Deputies are now urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

"We know there are other people involved in this," Flowers said. "If you know something about this case, please let us know."

