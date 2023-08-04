Man in local Lyft driver investigation to be extradited to Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A man arrested earlier this year while driving a missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver's vehicle in North Carolina will soon be headed back to Florida.

WPTV learned Friday from the North Carolina governor's office that Matthew Scott Flores will be brought back to Florida to face criminal charges.

Police in North Carolina arrested Flores after a high-speed chase in February while driving Gary Levin's red 2022 Kia Stinger.

Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens was last seen Jan. 30, 2023.
Levin was a local rideshare driver who was missing for days. His body was later located in Okeechobee County.

Flores has not been charged in Levin's death, but he will face charges for a January killing of a man in Central Florida.

No date has been set for Flores to be brought back to Florida.

