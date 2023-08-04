School-based programs helping families combat food insecurities

As school kicks back into session, families may be facing food insecurity. Here are some things you need to know to make sure your child is fully nourished to take on the school day.

About one in seven children in our area don't know where their next meal is coming from. However, there are school-based programs set up to help families facing food insecurity.

Free and reduced-priced lunches are available. Click here to learn how to apply and find out the guidelines.

It's worth noting that many schools and districts have made it so all students are automatically eligible to receive the benefit of free meals without question, like the Palm Beach County School District. The USDA's Community Eligibility Program (CEP) includes districts where 40% of their student population is "Directly Certified," meaning they are qualified to receive SNAP benefits, homeless, migrant, runaway, foster, Head Start or some Medicaid. Many Florida districts have some, or all, of their schools operating under the CEP program.

Click here to find out of your child's Florida school or district falls under the USDA's Community Eligibility Program (CEP).

Beyond this, there are programs to help people during hours outside of school.

In Palm Beach County, the Hunger Relief Collaboration Team works with local organizations to provide backpacks, food pantries and other food distribution efforts for students and families.

Allison Monbleau, the SNS director of Palm Beach County School Food Service, said people's needs are consistent, but there is a large gap during evenings and weekends. That's why they have partnered with groups like the United Way.

"We want to make sure that you know, food is something that they need to sustain and grow," Monbleau said. "It can really be used as a medicine, just making sure you've got the right nutrition, and they've done that as well."

There are backpack programs available if a student and their family need extra assistance through the weekend. Those backpacks of food are also held to the standards of nutrition to which other meals are held.

"We have snack programs for those kids that are staying after, for those enrichment programs after school," Monbleau said. "We also have separate programs that are available, those snacks and suppers are also free."

Paula Triana, the Wellness Promotion Manager for Palm Beach County Food Service, said the Hunger Relief Collaboration Team has been working since 2018.

"Sometimes they include ... family-style items so that there is ... cohesive participation and love that comes with sitting and having a meal together as a family," Triana said.

There are now six school pantries in Palm Beach County. Many of the other districts across the state have partnerships that are similar.

A continued and growing need exists that is pressuring participating groups to keep up. If you know of a community group that can help, you can apply to assist.

If you need assistance and don't know where to begin, contact your school principal for guidance.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

Free breakfast and lunch in the 2023-2024 school year

MARTIN COUNTY

Click here to learn about the county school lunch program.

According to Martin County School District, schools "will be waiving the cost of meals for all families that meet federal eligibility guidelines for free OR reduced-price meals. Reduced-price meals would typically cost families $.30-$.40, but these will be provided to eligible families at no cost. We believe our absorption of these costs will help us continue to combat food insecurity for the hundreds of families in our community that qualify for these benefits. Our student-tested and inspired meals are nutritionally balanced and proven to reduce hunger, which in turn helps to fuel student success."

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

Click here to learn about the county school lunch program.

Okeechobee County is a Title 1 District, meaning all students have access to free breakfast and lunch daily. The district also works closely with area food banks and "Our Village," local nonprofit.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

Click here to learn about the county school lunch program. The district said their website is in transition and will be updated soon.

The county is transitioning to a new program for meal applications. It says the Treasure Coast Food Bank takes on much of the community outreach programs for those in need.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

Click here to learn about the county school lunch program.

