Want to score Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' tickets? Here are some tips

It's official. Taylor Swift is coming to South Florida in October of 2024 with her "Eras Tour."

“I would love to see her again. It’s been a few years,” a West Palm Beach Taylor Swift fan told WPTV.

The 33-year-old pop star announced Thursday that her record-breaking North American tour will continue next fall with 15 more dates in four cities, including three stops at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“Very exciting to be able to see her in the state that I live in, Florida, It’s awesome to see her come to our area,” Sarah Whitman said.

"Swifties" can register now until Saturday at 5 p.m. ET to become a verified fan for a chance to receive a special code. That code gives fans early access to the first tickets that go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m..

“I’m gonna set up. I’m gonna be ready. I’m gonna have it on my calendar,” another West Palm Beach fan said.

The "Eras Tour" broke records last year, with the opening night in Glendale, Arizona bringing in 69,000 fans. It was the most-attended concert by a female artist in U.S. history.

When tickets went on sale last November, it was an online fiasco with Ticketmaster crashing and thousands of fans left without tickets, and some experiencing extra long wait times.

Taylor Swift performs during 'Eras Tour' in Nashville, May 5, 2023

Ticketmaster called it a “historically unprecedented demand.”

"How do these big companies not get their act together with handling demand?" Alan Crowetz, WPTV cybersecurity expert and CEO of InfoStream, said.

Crowetz said knowing that demand may be higher than ever this time around, he’s hopeful the company is ready for the surge in online traffic next week.

“We’ve seen it time and time again where something big happens with a company and their servers just get over loaded, things get shutdown and they can’t keep up with demand and yet in today’s information world, you’d think companies could handle these surges like that,” Crowetz said. “I think they are preparing and stepping up. But are they preparing and stepping up enough? It’s gonna be a good bet.”

Fans who registered to become a verified fan but did not receive a special code, can purchase tickets during regular ticket sales that begin Aug. 10.

WPTV reached out to Ticketmaster for comment and they referred NewsChannel 5 to their website, explaining how the verified fan process works.

