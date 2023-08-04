West Palm Beach woman wins $1 million playing Cash4Life game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A West Palm Beach woman is one of Palm Beach County's newest millionaires.

Florida Lottery officials announced Thursday that Sidnea Wierman, 54, claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize from the multi-state Cash4Life game. Her win occurred from a drawing that took place Feb. 17.

Wierman chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million.

Officials said the West Palm Beach woman purchased her winning ticket from a Publix located at 8989 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Florida is among 10 states that participate in the Cash4Life game, which is drawn nightly.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jacksen Proell, 13, approached a doorbell camera while out with his friends and spoke words of...
‘You matter’: Teen’s kind ‘ding dong ditch’ message inspires others
Teachers ‘walking on eggshells’ as new state laws take effect at schools
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
Century Villages founder Irwin Levy dies at 97
Boy’s Make-A-Wish for sea turtle experience granted at Marine Loggerhead

Latest News

College Board advises Florida schools to not offer AP Psychology
Florida's superintendent shuffle doesn't appear to be going away
Trump's 2020 election case 'unprecedented,' political science professor says
Reenactment of Parkland school massacre to happen Friday as part of lawsuit