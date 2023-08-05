17-year-old boy arrested for murder in May 2022 killing in Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach police said Friday a 17-year-old boy is under arrest for first-degree murder in homicide case dating back more than a year.

Police said the teen, whom WPTV is not identifying because he's a minor, was taken into custody on July 30 and is being held at the Palm Beach County Juvenile Detention Center.

Riviera Beach police responded to a home in the 3600 block of Wedgewood Plaza Drive at 4:15 p.m. on May 8, 2023 and found the body of Larry Koonce Jr.

After more than a year of investigating, police took the 17-year-old suspect into custody in late July.

The teen is facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

"The Riviera Beach Police Department is committed to ensuring that justice is served, and that the victim's family receives the closure they deserve," the police department said in a news release.

