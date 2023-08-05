Big 12 Conference adds Arizona, Arizona State, Utah

The Big 12 Conference announced Friday night that it is adding Arizona, Arizona State and Utah as members next year, completing its raid of the Pacific 12 Conference.

The latest blow to the Pac-12 came just hours after the Big Ten welcomed Oregon and Washington to grow its new West Coast wing next year.

A little more than a year ago, Southern California and UCLA announced they were joining the Big Ten in 2024. With the Ducks and Huskies, too, the Big Ten will be an 18-team conference.

The Big 12 has been targeting the Pac-12's so-called Four Corner state schools for months, with Colorado making the jump last week.

Utah wide receiver Money Parks outruns Southern California cornerback Mekhi Blackmon to score a touchdown during the second half of the Pac-12 Conference Championship game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12," said Commissioner Brett Yormark, whose aggressive approach in his first year on the job has sent shock waves across major college sports. "The Conference is gaining three premier institutions both academically and athletically, and the entire Big 12 looks forward to working alongside their presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes and administrators."

Beyond this school year, the Pac-12 is down to Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State.

"Today's news is incredibly disappointing for student-athletes, fans, alumni and staff of the Pac-12 who cherish the over 100-year history, tradition and rivalries of the Conference of Champions," the conference said in a statement. "We remain focused on securing the best possible future for each of our member universities."

Arizona's entry was approved Thursday night, and the Big 12 presidents OK'd Arizona State and Utah on Friday. Soon after the conference made it official.

The Big 12 will be a 16-team conference, spanning from Florida to Arizona, in the fall of 2024.

