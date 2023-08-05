Home inspection company preaches pool safety, gives away pool fences

A local couple is turning their tragedy into saving lives.

Jessica and Ricky Smith own Guardian Angel Inspections, with an emphasis on the pool area.

The company was founded after their son drowned in 2004. They recently started giving away a pool fence each quarter to a home they've inspected that needs one.

This quarter, the Bass family in Loxahatchee was the lucky winner.

"Preventing a tragedy like we went through is probably one of the worst things any parent can go through. So for us, it's very very important that their kids are safe and helping this family of nine, 10 on the way. That was just incredible when they won the pool fence giveaway. I was just so happy. And being here, I'm really emotional," Jessica Smith said.

The Smiths also support the Live Like Jake Foundation, a local childhood drowning prevention organization that provides swim scholarships and lessons. It was also founded by a couple who lost a child to drowning.

