Home inspection company preaches pool safety, gives away pool fences

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A local couple is turning their tragedy into saving lives.

Jessica and Ricky Smith own Guardian Angel Inspections, with an emphasis on the pool area.

The company was founded after their son drowned in 2004. They recently started giving away a pool fence each quarter to a home they've inspected that needs one.

This quarter, the Bass family in Loxahatchee was the lucky winner.

"Preventing a tragedy like we went through is probably one of the worst things any parent can go through. So for us, it's very very important that their kids are safe and helping this family of nine, 10 on the way. That was just incredible when they won the pool fence giveaway. I was just so happy. And being here, I'm really emotional," Jessica Smith said.

The Smiths also support the Live Like Jake Foundation, a local childhood drowning prevention organization that provides swim scholarships and lessons. It was also founded by a couple who lost a child to drowning.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
Jacksen Proell, 13, approached a doorbell camera while out with his friends and spoke words of...
‘You matter’: Teen’s kind ‘ding dong ditch’ message inspires others
In this 2023 artist illustration by Alberto Gennari, Perucetus colossus is reconstructed in its...
The heaviest animal ever may be this ancient whale found in the Peruvian desert
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
Residents shocked by arrest of neighbor in gruesome human remains case

Latest News

17-year-old boy arrested for murder in May 2022 killing in Riviera Beach
Family members share memories of police sergeant killed in crash
Arizona running back Michael Wiley (6) runs the ball between Arizona State defensive backs...
Big 12 Conference adds Arizona, Arizona State, Utah
Palm Beach County School District will no longer offer AP Psychology