Person rescued from overturned car in canal

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
A person was rescued from an overturned car that rolled into a canal early Sunday west of Lake Worth Beach.

The crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Waterway Drive between Witch Lane and Dell Avenue.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a banging sound was heard coming from the vehicle once rescuers were in the water.

Rescuers used extrication tools to safely pull the person from the car within 10 minutes of arriving at the scene.

Thermal imaging cameras and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helicopter were used to make sure there were no other people trapped in the car.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

