Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale airport reopens after evacuation
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was briefly evacuated Sunday as part of a "security-related law enforcement investigation."
The upper level of Terminal 1 was evacuated shortly after 11:30 a.m., the airport announced on Twitter.
According to the tweet, the evacuation was part of a "security-related law enforcement investigation."
However, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies gave the all-clear at about 12:45 p.m.
NBC affiliate WTVJ said the evacuation was prompted by a suspicious package.
Terminal 1 houses nine airlines, including Southwest and United. Several departing flights were delayed by the evacuation.
