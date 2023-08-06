Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale airport reopens after evacuation

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was briefly evacuated Sunday as part of a "security-related law enforcement investigation."

The upper level of Terminal 1 was evacuated shortly after 11:30 a.m., the airport announced on Twitter.

According to the tweet, the evacuation was part of a "security-related law enforcement investigation."

However, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies gave the all-clear at about 12:45 p.m.

NBC affiliate WTVJ said the evacuation was prompted by a suspicious package.

Terminal 1 houses nine airlines, including Southwest and United. Several departing flights were delayed by the evacuation.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
Jacksen Proell, 13, approached a doorbell camera while out with his friends and spoke words of...
‘You matter’: Teen’s kind ‘ding dong ditch’ message inspires others
Keith Urban is being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Keith Urban to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
In this 2023 artist illustration by Alberto Gennari, Perucetus colossus is reconstructed in its...
The heaviest animal ever may be this ancient whale found in the Peruvian desert
West Palm Beach sergeant killed in crash was ‘tremendous loss,’ chief says

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off...
Anderson, Ramirez facing suspensions after wild White Sox-Guardians brawl
US players react following their loss to Sweden in a penalty shootout during the Women's World...
US bounced from Women’s World Cup by Sweden on penalty kicks
‘They saved our lives:’ Couple in search of good Samaritans who rescued them
Former NFL player Zach Thomas poses with his bust during an induction ceremony at the Pro...
Hall of Fame speech: Zach Thomas thanks rival fans who ‘threw things’ at him