Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale airport reopens after evacuation

Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was briefly evacuated Sunday as part of a "security-related law enforcement investigation."

The upper level of Terminal 1 was evacuated shortly after 11:30 a.m., the airport announced on Twitter.

#TravelAlert: The upper-level check-in area of Terminal 1 has been temporarily evacuated due to an ongoing security-related law enforcement investigation. if traveling through T1 today, please check with your airline for updated flight status. Use lower-level for T1 drop offs. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) August 6, 2023

According to the tweet, the evacuation was part of a "security-related law enforcement investigation."

However, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies gave the all-clear at about 12:45 p.m.

#TravelAlert Update #2: @browardsheriff law enforcement has cleared the security incident inside #FLL's Terminal 1. Impacted areas of the upper level of T1 and the upper-level entrance to the airport are reopening and airport operations are returning to normal. #SafetyFirst — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) August 6, 2023

NBC affiliate WTVJ said the evacuation was prompted by a suspicious package.

Terminal 1 houses nine airlines, including Southwest and United. Several departing flights were delayed by the evacuation.

