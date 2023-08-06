'They saved our lives:' Couple in search of good Samaritans who rescued them

A Saturday morning drive turned into a nearly deadly disaster for a Port St. Lucie couple who were left in serious condition after a fiery crash at Interstate 95 and Hood Road.

Chris and Alex Reddersen were headed to the airport last Saturday when Chris was forced to swerve out of the left lane to avoid colliding with another car. His evasive action ended with his car spinning out, crashing into the median and catching fire.

"It happened really fast and all I kept thinking was, 'I hope she has her seat belt on,' because when I felt us lose control of the car, I knew we were going to hit something," Chris Reddersen said.

Their Kia Soul crumpled like paper and burned to a crisp.

This is all that remains of Chris and Alex Reddersen's Kia Soul after a fiery crash.

"I remember all the airbags going off and all the smoke in the car," Alex Redderson said. "My husband screaming for me. 'Alex, are you OK? Alex, are you alive?' He couldn't see me. The suitcase from my travels had come up here to the front."

A week later, they remain at a hospital. Chris has injuries to his back, knee, hip, and shoulder. Alex has a shattered ankle. Her spleen and parts of her intestine and colon were also removed.

"It was the scariest 24-48 hours ever," Alex said. "I didn't see the light. I thought this was it for me."

The couple said it is a miracle they are still alive. The reason, they claim, is because of the good Samaritans who risked their lives to pull them to safety before the car caught fire.

Chris and Alex Reddersen are seen holding hands while laying in their hospital beds after being rescued from their wrecked car that eventually caught fire.

"They saved our lives,” Chris said. "We would've died right then and there in that car because we weren't walking or going anywhere. They jeopardized their own lives and they stopped for us. Who does that?"

The kindness of strangers has led the Reddersens to a second chance at life. They are hoping to find those good Samaritans to thank them in person.

"I just want them to know that they saved our lives, and they should be honored, and we are so thankful for them," Alex said. "We really are."

The couple also expressed their immense gratitude for the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Medical Center.

If you know anyone who might have helped during the fiery crash, please reach out to the WPTV newsroom.

