2 killed in double shooting in Jupiter Farms

Palm Beach County detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting in Jupiter Farms.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 16300 block of 134th Terrace North just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check and found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

"Detectives believe they have accounted for all parties involved in this double shooting/homicide and there is no threat to the public," sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

No other information was immediately available.

