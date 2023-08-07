2 killed in double shooting in Jupiter Farms
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Palm Beach County detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting in Jupiter Farms.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 16300 block of 134th Terrace North just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check and found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
"Detectives believe they have accounted for all parties involved in this double shooting/homicide and there is no threat to the public," sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.
No other information was immediately available.
