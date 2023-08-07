2 killed in double shooting in Jupiter Farms
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Palm Beach County detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting in Jupiter Farms.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 16300 block of 134th Terrace North just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check and found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
In a news release, the sheriff's office said "detectives believe they have accounted for all parties involved in this double shooting/homicide and there is no threat to the public."
An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of deaths.
