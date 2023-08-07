Deputies investigate shooting that killed man west of Boca Raton

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man Monday afternoon in Boca Raton.

The incident happened in the 6800 block of Bianchini Circle.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to the scene and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

All of the individuals involved in the shooting are accounted for, Barbera said.

No word yet on what led up to the shooting.

Scripps Only Content 2023