Deputies investigate shooting that killed man west of Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man Monday afternoon in Boca Raton.

The incident happened in the 6800 block of Bianchini Circle.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to the scene and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

All of the individuals involved in the shooting are accounted for, Barbera said.

No word yet on what led up to the shooting.

