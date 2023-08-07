Employee leads detectives to sex trafficking at Lago Motor Inn

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said an employee led detectives to the arrests of a man and woman involved in sex trafficking at a hotel in Lake Worth Beach.

Detectives from the Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit responded to Lago Motor Inn on the 700 block of South Dixie Highway on Sunday at 8 a.m. after receiving a call from a hotel clerk.

The clerk told deputies when he walked into a room, he saw both minor victims sitting on the bed with a man and a condom next to the man. The clerk said he called police after noticing how young the two girls were and their demeanor.

Preliminary investigation revealed Maria Barrios Calero, 44, coordinated a "date" between Ricardo Flores, 44, and two minor victims. The two minor victims were taken to Lago Motor Inn, where Florespaid both minors to have sex, sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

Deputies searched the room and found the condom on top of the bed.

Following an investigation and interviews, deputies arrested Calero and Flores and took them to Palm Beach County Jail.

They both face human trafficking charges.

