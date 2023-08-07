Florida man charged with flooding emergency room, attacking nurse

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man in southwest Florida has been charged with flooding a hospital's emergency rooms after attacking a nurse and stripping off his clothes, authorities said.

The 53-year-old became agitated while in a waiting room at the North Collier Hospital in Naples, Florida, on Saturday, according to a report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

He barged into the emergency room, pushed a patient and then pushed a nurse in the head. After the hospital staff got him into a room in an effort to keep him from disturbing other patients, he took off his clothes and pulled a high-pressure water pipe from the wall, the report said.

The hospital's emergency rooms flooded, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage, according to the report.

Responding deputies subdued the man using a Taser after he threatened them, and he was taken into custody. He is facing a single charge of aggravated battery and four charges of criminal mischief.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
Pastor on hunger strike shows support for Trump at West Palm Beach rally
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, punches Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez, center, in...
Anderson, Ramírez facing suspensions after fight, 6 ejections in wild White Sox-Guardians brawl
‘They saved our lives:’ Couple in search of good Samaritans who rescued them
Jacksen Proell, 13, approached a doorbell camera while out with his friends and spoke words of...
‘You matter’: Teen’s kind ‘ding dong ditch’ message inspires others

Latest News

What's causing Florida gas prices to spike?
Boater missing for day and a half rescued off Florida coast
New affordable housing complex completed in West Palm Beach
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is congratulated by offensive lineman Maurice...
Seminoles ranked No. 8 in preseason coaches poll