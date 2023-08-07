FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 7, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Extreme heat is taking over our weather pattern this week.

Temperatures on Monday afternoon will soar to the mid 90s, but it’s the heat index that will pose a danger this afternoon. The heat index will be at least 109 degrees or hotter.

A heat advisory is in effect until Monday evening.

A few storms will develop this afternoon, but there will not be enough coverage of storms to bring relief.

Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated, and also seek shade and take breaks if working outside this afternoon.

The very hot weather will remain as the new school year kicks off later this week. When it comes to rain chances, expect 30% to 40% through the week as Saharan dust helps to make the air drier by mid-week.

Meanwhile, the tropics remains calm with no new tropical development expected in the next few days.

