Man killed in Lake Park shooting

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man is dead following a shooting in Lake Park on Sunday evening.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Jasmine Drive just before 7:30 p.m. and found a man shot to death.

The sheriff's office said the shooter took off from the scene and has not been caught.

It's believed the shooter and victim knew each other, authorities said.

Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating the incident as a homicide.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

