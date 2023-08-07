'Of course he lost,' DeSantis says of Trump's defeat in 2020 election

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared in an exclusive interview with NBC News that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election as the former president fights federal charges that he tried to overturn the results.

"Whoever puts their hand on the Bible on Jan. 20 every four years is the winner," DeSantis told NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns.

"If you can’t give a 'yes' or 'no' on whether or not Trump lost..." Burns questioned DeSantis.

"No, of course he lost," DeSantis replied.

"Trump lost the 2020 election?" Burns followed up.

"Joe Biden’s the president," DeSantis vehemently answered.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Aug. 3 to four federal counts including conspiracy charges and obstructing or impeding the certification of the electoral vote.

Special counsel Jack Smith is leading the investigation into Trump's alleged scheme to overturn the election and the events of January 6, 2021, when a group of Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop Joe Biden from being certified as president.

DeSantis, who has fallen sharply behind Trump in many of the latest political polls, announced last week his campaign has raised $20 million in the first six weeks after he announced his run for president.

Trump's campaign said Wednesday he raised $35 million during the second quarter of 2023, nearly double what he raised during the first three months of the year.

Scripps Only Content 2023