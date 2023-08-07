Pharmacist believes COVID cases actually higher than reported numbers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New numbers released last week by the Florida Department of Health showed an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate in the Sunshine State.

South Florida saw one of the biggest spikes in cases, but pharmacists and physicians believe the infection rate could be much higher.

The current COVID-19 positivity rate is hovering at about 20% in South Florida.

Doctors continue to urge the public to take precautions like handwashing, protecting the elderly and avoiding crowded spaces that have little ventilation.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again

So, is it safe to take a trip before the end of summer?

"If you can avoid it, avoid it — plain and simple as that. That's my message," Dr. Leslie Diaz said. "If you can put it off to another time, I would do that."

Wellington pharmacist Franck Kacou has been busy guiding patients through this surge in COVID cases.

"Statewide, when we saw the data, it's about a 20% increase in the state," Kacou said.

He said patients visiting his pharmacy have increased but their cases are mild.

Wellington pharmacist Franck Kacou discusses the rise in COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County.
Wellington pharmacist Franck Kacou discusses the rise in COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County.

"We see people coming in [saying], 'Hey, I think I have a cold or I have allergies,'" Kacou said. "So, a lot of sneezing, not [necessarily] in the lungs, it's just really in the nose."

It's the reason Kacou believes the positivity rates are actually higher than 20%, as patients confuse their COVID-19 symptoms for the common cold.

"People are not testing as much as they used to, but more importantly, people are confused about the way it's presenting," Kacou said. "They're like, 'You know what, I'm not gonna test because it's probably a cold.' and that's the danger."

So what are the symptoms?

Generally speaking, it's sneezing, runny nose, head cold coughing but not as much fever or extreme fatigue.

The good news is that Diaz said she expected the virus to morph over time and become less virulent or deadly.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
Pastor on hunger strike shows support for Trump at West Palm Beach rally
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, punches Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez, center, in...
Anderson, Ramírez facing suspensions after fight, 6 ejections in wild White Sox-Guardians brawl
‘They saved our lives:’ Couple in search of good Samaritans who rescued them
Jacksen Proell, 13, approached a doorbell camera while out with his friends and spoke words of...
‘You matter’: Teen’s kind ‘ding dong ditch’ message inspires others

Latest News

Construction for new I-95 interchange in Indian River County to begin soon
Florida man charged with flooding emergency room, attacking nurse
What's causing Florida gas prices to spike?
Boater missing for day and a half rescued off Florida coast