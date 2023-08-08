15-year-old killed when tree falls on him during severe storm, coroner says

A 15-year-old was killed when a tree fell on him in South Carolina on Monday evening, officials said. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 15-year-old was killed when a tree fell on him in South Carolina on Monday evening, officials said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Evan Kinley from Anderson. He was a sophomore at TL Hanna High School.

The coroner said the teen stopped at his grandparents’ house during the severe storm around 5 p.m. and was standing at the entrance to the garage when a large tree fell and landed on him.

The coroner ruled Evan’s death as accidental and classified it as a death resulting from severe weather.

Following the tragedy, Anderson School District 5 Superintendent Brenda Kelly sent out the following message to the district:

“Anderson Five Family, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you that tonight, Evan Kinley, a tenth grade student at TL Hanna High School was tragically killed during the thunderstorms. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time, and additional support staff members will serve at TL Hanna tomorrow to help students and staff process this tragedy. Words never seem to convey comfort during a time like this, but please take a moment to remember why we are in the roles that we are, and please keep Evan, his family, and the TLH students, faculty, and staff in mind as you go about your day tomorrow. As the district learns more information about arrangements, we will be sure to send that information out accordingly.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What's causing Florida gas prices to spike?
Pastor on hunger strike shows support for Trump at West Palm Beach rally
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
2 killed in double shooting in Jupiter Farms
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates a score during penalty kicks in the team's Leagues...
Messi scores tying goal on free kick, Inter Miami beats FC Dallas in shootout

Latest News

FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix....
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
An excessive heat warning is in effect for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast on Tuesday...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 8, 2023
Florida Atlantic guards Bryan Greenlee (4), Brandon Weatherspoon (23) and Alijah Martin (15)...
Owls returning to Madison Square Garden for Jimmy V Classic
An excessive heat warning is in effect for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast on Tuesday...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 8, 2023