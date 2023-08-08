Blue-green algae bloom alert issued for waters near Timer Powers Park boat ramp

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued a health alert for the waters near the Timer Powers Park boat ramp in Indiantown.

Blue-green algal toxins could be seen in the C44 Canal near the boat ramp.

The alert was issued after water samples were taken by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) last Thursday.

The department said residents and visitors should take the following precautions while in the area:

  • Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.
  • Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water. 
  • Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.
  • Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.
  • Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well. 
  • Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

To see the sample results and report an algal bloom, click here.

