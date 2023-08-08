Ex-FSU, Glades Central QB waived by Dolphins

Former Florida State quarterback and South Bay native James Blackman has been waived by the Miami Dolphins.

The ex-Glades Central Community High School star signed a free agent contract with the team after he went undrafted out of Arkansas State, where he spent his final two seasons of college eligibility.

Miami waived Blackman to make room for cornerback Parry Nickerson, who has played for the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The team announced the moves Monday.

Blackman was thrust into the starting lineup for the Seminoles as a true freshman in 2017 after Deondre Francois suffered a season-ending injury in the opening game. He played in just four games while redshirting during the 2018 season after Francois reclaimed the starting job and was an on-again, off-again starter each of the next two seasons before transferring to Arkansas State in 2021.

Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman plays against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

As a two-year starter for the Red Wolves, Blackman threw for 3,815 yards with 25 total touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had a career-high 2,471 passing yards in his final year of eligibility last season.

Blackman was the starting quarterback for three different Florida State head coaches – Jimbo Fisher, who left after the 2017 season for Texas A&M; Willie Taggart, who was fired after a 9-12 record through 21 games; and Mike Norvell, who has led the Seminoles since 2020.

Florida State quarterback James Blackman throws a pass as he is pressured by Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter during the first half of their rivalry game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla.

He finished his FSU career having thrown for 5,445 yards with 43 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

The Dolphins will play the Atlanta Falcons in their 2023 preseason opener Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

