FBI: Missing Michigan teens have ties to Port St. Lucie, Lake Worth

Two sisters from Michigan who have been missing since June have ties to Port St. Lucie and the Lake Worth areas, the FBI announced Tuesday.

Multiple agencies including FBI agents in Detroit and Miami are investigating the disappearance of Iris and Tamara Perez.

The missing sisters were last seen by a neighbor on June 28 heading toward woods near their home in Houghton Lake, Michigan.

Surveillance video showed a newer-model, white Jeep leaving the area at the time Iris and Tamara vanished.

Until about March, the sisters lived in Florida with their adoptive parents.

The FBI said the children then moved to Michigan after they were found in the biological mother's home in Port St. Lucie.

Iris, 14, is described as 5 feet tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Tamara, 15, is described as 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Investigators said Iris and Tamara have connections to Port St. Lucie, Lake Worth, Winchester, Tennessee, and Houghton Lake, Michigan.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the children should contact the Roscommon County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office at (989) 275-5101.

