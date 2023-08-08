FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 8, 2023

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast on Tuesday due to our sweltering temperatures.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - An excessive heat warning is in effect for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast on Tuesday due to our sweltering temperatures.

Afternoon highs will soar to the mid and upper 90s, but it is the heat index that will pose a danger this afternoon. The heat index is forecast for 115 degrees and at least 110 degrees on the Treasure Coast.

There is also a heat advisory in effect for Indian River County.

Only a few inland storms will develop this afternoon, but there will not be enough coverage of storms to bring relief.

Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated, and also seek shade and take breaks if working outside this afternoon.

The very hot weather will remain as the new school year kicks off later this week. When it comes to rain chances, expect them to drop more by the start of school as Saharan dust helps to make the air drier by mid-week.

Hazy and milky skies will be noticeable starting later Tuesday and will last through Friday.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain calm with no new tropical development is expected over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What's causing Florida gas prices to spike?
Pastor on hunger strike shows support for Trump at West Palm Beach rally
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
2 killed in double shooting in Jupiter Farms
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates a score during penalty kicks in the team's Leagues...
Messi scores tying goal on free kick, Inter Miami beats FC Dallas in shootout

Latest News

Temperatures on Monday afternoon will soar to the mid 90s, but it’s the heat index that will...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 7, 2023
Grab your raincoat because stormy weather is expected this Friday and through the weekend with...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 4, 2023
Grab your raincoat because stormy weather is expected this Friday and through the weekend with...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 4, 2023
Afternoon storms on Thursday will develop inland and track west because of a stronger east...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 3, 2023