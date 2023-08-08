Miami transfer’s waiver request denied by NCAA

‘I came home for my mom,’ Darrell Jackson Jr. tells reporters after learning he won’t be able to play for Seminoles this fall
Miami defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) sacks Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson (14)...
Miami defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) sacks Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson (14) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Florida State defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. has been denied a waiver request to play for the Seminoles this fall, head coach Mike Norvell said Tuesday.

Jackson began his college career at Maryland and played for Miami last season before transferring to Florida State.

The waiver request was for Jackson to be closer to his sick mother, who lives in Quincy, about 25 miles northwest of Tallahassee.

"It was hurtful because I know what I came home for," Jackson told reporters after Tuesday's team practice. "I came home for my mom. So me, I'm just trying to get through it and be there for my mom. She thinks it's her fault, but it's not."

Because he has already transferred once and is still an undergraduate student, Jackson had to petition the NCAA for a waiver to play immediately at Florida State. The NCAA allows student-athletes to transfer once without having to sit out a year.

Norvell said he was "extremely disappointed" by the NCAA's decision.

"Just the journey and the reason why he's here, just sad that he's going to miss games," Norvell said.

Jackson recorded 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks for the Hurricanes in 2022.

