Owls returning to Madison Square Garden for Jimmy V Classic

Florida Atlantic guards Bryan Greenlee (4), Brandon Weatherspoon (23) and Alijah Martin (15)...
Florida Atlantic guards Bryan Greenlee (4), Brandon Weatherspoon (23) and Alijah Martin (15) react after the team defeated Tennessee 62-55 in a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Florida Atlantic men's basketball is headed back to the Big Apple.

The Owls will face Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in December, it was announced Monday.

FAU will return to the site where it secured its first-ever Final Four bid in the NCAA tournament last season.

FAU Owls head coach Dusty May speaks to WPTV after returning from Final Four, April 2, 2023
In addition to FAU-Illinois, defending national champion Connecticut will take on North Carolina.

Both games will be played on Dec. 5 on ESPN.

The Jimmy V Classic is named in honor of the late North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano, who died of cancer, and raises money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

"Florida Atlantic basketball is thrilled to be a part of this year's Jimmy V Classic," FAU head coach Dusty May said. "We look forward to participating in this event and, most importantly, supporting the V Foundation. For our group, returning to Madison Square Garden will be very special and we're excited for the opportunity to play a great program like Illinois."

