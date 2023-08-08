Owls returning to Madison Square Garden for Jimmy V Classic

Florida Atlantic men's basketball is headed back to the Big Apple.

The Owls will face Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in December, it was announced Monday.

FAU will return to the site where it secured its first-ever Final Four bid in the NCAA tournament last season.

In addition to FAU-Illinois, defending national champion Connecticut will take on North Carolina.

Both games will be played on Dec. 5 on ESPN.

The Jimmy V Classic is named in honor of the late North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano, who died of cancer, and raises money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

"Florida Atlantic basketball is thrilled to be a part of this year's Jimmy V Classic," FAU head coach Dusty May said. "We look forward to participating in this event and, most importantly, supporting the V Foundation. For our group, returning to Madison Square Garden will be very special and we're excited for the opportunity to play a great program like Illinois."

