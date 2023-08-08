Pickleball enhancing elementary school's physical education program

Tuesday morning, about four dozen students at Berean Christian School got to try out the school's new pickleball equipment for the first time.

The $2,000 set of paddles, netting, and balls donated by PHIT America kept the kids active in the gym for hours.

"The big picture issue in the U.S. today is physical inactivity. It’s a pandemic and physical inactivity is negatively impacting health care costs, academic achievement, life expectancy, and military readiness," said Jim Baugh in a statement, who is the president of PHIT America.

The charity hopes to place pickleball systems in 25 schools this year and next in Martin and Palm Beach counties.

According to Shape America, most schools have a budget of $462 for their entire physical Education programs. So PHIT America is trying to augment those budgets with Pickleball equipment.

PHIT America pickleball ambassador KaSandra Gehrke met with many Palm Beach County P.E. teachers on Monday to explain PHIT America’s Play Pickleball program and 40 of them showed interest.

According to researchers, P.E. class is more than about keeping your kids fit. It inspires self-discipline, improves peer relationships, provides stress relief, teaches goal setting, and helps students achieve better grades.

PHIT America said they hope to get kids of devices and get active above and beyond Florida requirements.

