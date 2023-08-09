Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.
Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.(Carnival)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Coast Guard teamed up with Carnival Cruise Line to rescue a distressed couple at sea in the Bahamas.

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.

The Coast Guard called on the crew aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship to assist.

According to Carnival, the ship’s team was less than nine miles from the distressed couple. They were able to approach the sailboat and lower a lifeboat to the couple.

The man rescued was taken to the ship’s medical center for treatment.

There is no word yet on the possible injuries he suffered.

Carnival says the cruise ship continued with its itinerary and was slated to arrive in Aruba on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What’s causing Florida gas prices to spike?
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
Pastor on hunger strike shows support for Trump at West Palm Beach rally
A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove
Man dies after truck engulfed by flames in Loxahatchee

Latest News

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
Winning numbers drawn for $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot
People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Veteran without air conditioning sleeps outside during excessive heat
Decomposed body found off I-95 exit in West Palm Beach