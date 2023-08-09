DeSantis suspends another state attorney for 'neglect of duty'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell of the 9th Judicial Circuit, representing Orange and Osceola counties, for what he called "neglect of duty and incompetence."

This is the second state attorney DeSantis has suspended in the last year.

At a news conference in Tallahassee, DeSantis said Worrell has not faithfully prosecuted violent crime and has been "clearly and fundamentally derelict" in enforcing state laws.

The governor said Worrell's practices and policies have allowed suspects to avoid minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes and drug trafficking, allowed juvenile offenders to avoid serious charges and incarceration, and limited charges for child pornography suspects.

"Prosecutors have a duty to faithfully enforce the law. One's political agenda cannot trump this solemn duty," DeSantis said. "Refusing to faithfully enforce the laws of Florida puts our communities in danger and victimizes innocent Floridians."

Speaking in Orlando shortly after her suspension, Worrell called DeSantis a "weak dictator" and said her suspension is an "outrage."

"Elected officials are being taken out of offices solely for political purposes, and that should never be a thing," Worrell said, adding that "elected officials can be removed simply for political purposes and by the whim of the governor."

The suspended state attorney said Wednesday's announcement from DeSantis was a "smoke screen" for his "disastrous presidential campaign."

"I have already spoken with my legal team and they are assembled and they are prepared to fight this in the court system," Worrell said.

Worrell is being replaced by Andrew Bain, who most recently served as an Orange County judge in the 9th Judicial Circuit.

Bain was appointed as a county court judge by DeSantis in 2020. He grew up in Pompano Beach and played football at the University of Miami before beginning his law career.

DeSantis previously suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County in August 2022 for "neglect of duty."

According to an executive order, DeSantis said Warren refused to prosecute "abortion crimes" related to several state laws which protect "the lives of unborn children."

Warren has sued the governor and is appealing the suspension in an effort to get his job back.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, called the suspension "absolutely disgusting."

"State Attorney Monique Worrell is a duly elected official and the only Black woman serving as state attorney in Florida right now," Eskamani said in a statement. "Her removal is a complete slap in the face to Orange and Osceola County residents and another example of Governor DeSantis eroding our local control and democracy. This politically motivated action by the governor in a predominantly Democratic part of the state should alarm everyone. DeSantis is extreme, unfit to serve and must be held accountable."

