FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 9, 2023

All of Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, and Okeechobee County are under an excessive heat warning on Wednesday because of our sweltering temperatures.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Wednesday afternoon highs will soar to the mid and upper 90s, and feels-like temperatures could reach 115 degrees.

Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated, and also seek shade and take breaks if working outside this afternoon.

Afternoon scattered storms are expected and could last through the evening.

The very hot weather will remain as the new school year kicks off on Thursday.

When it comes to rain chances, expect them to remain low. Most storms will develop late in the day. Saharan dust has returned with hazy and milky skies through Friday.

Higher storm chances by this weekend.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain calm with no new tropical development expected over the next few days.

