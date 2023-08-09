Man, 35, arrested for selling stolen, luxury cars in Broward County

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man, they say, coordinated and conducted sales of stolen, high-end cars throughout Broward County.

Detectives arrested Clint Augustin-Cox last Thursday following a nearly two-year investigation.

The 35-year-old is suspected of being the main individual in South Florida that brokered and negotiated the sale and purchase of stolen, luxury vehicles between car thieves and buyers of the vehicles, according to detectives.

Deputies said Augustin-Cox coordinated the sales of a stolen Bentley SUV, a BMW X6 SUV, a Mercedes GT63 sedan and a Mercedes G550 wagon, since Sept. 2021.

The investigation also revealed that Augustin-Cox employed boys to steal cars across several counties in South Florida and sought out buyers for the cars.

He is facing several charges, including grand theft auto, dealing in stolen property, organized scheme to defraud and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.

Detectives said car owners should take the following precautions to protect against car thieves or car burglars:

• Don't leave your car doors unlocked.

• Don't leave your car keys or fobs in your car.

• Don't leave valuables in your car.

• Don't leave your garage door opener in your car.

