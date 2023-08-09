Palm Beach County education leaders to hold back to school news conference

Leaders in the School District of Palm Beach County want students and parents to be prepared for the first day of class on Thursday.

Superintendent Mike Burke, along with other top district officials, will host a back to school news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to provide important information about the 2023/24 academic year.

Palm Beach County School Superintendent Mike Burke shares his thoughts on the school year as teachers prepare to adjust to the new laws implemented by the GOP Legislature.

Officials will discuss academics and curriculum, school security, bus transportation, food services, staffing, and more.

The new school year brings several important changes in Palm Beach County, including the opening of two new schools.

Dr. Joaquín García High School, located on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, will open its doors to about 1,700 students on Thursday.

The school will feature business information technology and medical sciences programs, along with a blue artificial turf sports field.

Dr. Joaquín García High School, located on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, on Aug. 8, 2023.

In addition, West Boynton Middle School will open Thursday off Boynton Beach Boulevard, just west of Florida's Turnpike.

The school has been in the works for more than 10 years and will specialize in medical and information technology programs.

West Boynton Middle School, located off Boynton Beach Boulevard, on Aug. 7, 2023.

When it comes to safety, a new layer of security this year is metal detectors being tested at four Palm Beach County schools: Seminole Ridge Community High School, Palm Beach Lakes Community High School, John I. Leonard High School, and Palm Beach Gardens Community High School.

Metal detectors outside Seminole Ridge Community High School in Loxahatchee on June 29, 2023.

Chief Sarah Mooney of the School District of Palm Beach County's Police Department said the metal detector program could eventually be expanded to all high schools in the district.

