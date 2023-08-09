Port St. Lucie seek driver in fatal shooting at state park

Police in Port St. Lucie continue to look for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal shooting that took place at a state park Tuesday.

Chief Richard Del Toro spoke on the matter in a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Police said that a 25-year-old man from the Miami area was found lying in a roadway shot to death at Savannas Preserve State Park just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Below is an additional photo of the vehicle of interest from yesterday’s homicide at Savannas Preserve State Park. Anyone with information is urged to call Detectives at 772-871-5001. https://t.co/AY90Q438bt pic.twitter.com/ah2hOTXeSP — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) August 9, 2023

Del Toro said the suspect and victim knew each other, having all traveled to the park together.

"We believe this to be an isolated, targeted incident with people who were from outside this area," Del Toro said. "We're working on multiple suspects at the time, so we haven't narrowed that down just yet."

Investigators said a 911 caller reported that someone shot his friend and then fled the scene in a vehicle, described as a four-door, silver car that is possibly a Dodge Charger.

It's unclear how many people were at the park, but Del Tor said there were at least three people there when the shooting took place.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to call Port St. Lucie police at 772-871-5001.

The identity victim was being withheld by police, citing Marsy's Law.

