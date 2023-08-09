Taylor Swift fans waitlisted by Ticketmaster for 'Eras Tour' tickets

Many Taylor Swift fans anxiously awaited into the evening on Tuesday to find out if they were selected for presale tickets for round two of her "Eras Tour" in the United States.

Last week, Ticketmaster opened up registration for a chance to get those tickets.

"I'm anxious, I want to go so bad," Emma Borowski said.

"I want to get the tickets very, very bad," Abbey Borowski said.

Abbey and Emma Borowski said they're hoping to get Eras Tour tickets.

They are two of thousands of fans waiting to see if they were selected for presale tickets for the 2024 concert dates.

"When you heard that she was coming to Miami what was your excitement?" asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez to 10-year-old Swiftie Lexi De Armas.

Abbey and Emma Borowski hope to get Eras Tour tickets August 2023.

"I absolutely love her music," Lexi De Armas said. "Ever since I heard my first song about her from her tour 1989 'Shake It Off,' I lit up."

Her father, Rey De Armas, said he's been checking his phone all day to see if he got an email update for presale tickets.

"I've been trying to get tickets now for over the past year," Rey De Armas said.

He said he missed his chance to take his daughters to see Taylor Swift for the first time during the first round of Eras Tour tickets.

"I was one of those parents that spent about six to seven hours of the workday with my laptop open to Ticketmaster, refreshing, refreshing over and over again and we ended up not getting tickets," Rey De Armas said. "They sold out. We tried getting on the resale market and obviously you practically had to get another mortgage to get those resale tickets."

Rey De Armas explains his diligence in trying secure Taylor Swift tickets for his daughters.

He said Ticketmaster emailed him that he's on the waitlist for the 2024 "Eras Tour."

"We were about to plan a trip to an international tour date to see her again, but wait she's coming back to the U.S." Abbey Borowski said. "I would do anything to see Taylor Swift again."

She said she's hoping to see Taylor Swift in South Florida, as she got tickets to Swift's first show in Glendale, Arizona.

"It was a magical experience. It was enchanting," Abbey Borowski said.

If you were selected, presale tickets go on sale Wednesday with an access code.

Lexi De Armas shares how much of a Taylor Swift fan she is.

For those waitlisted, Ticketmaster said you may get access to whatever seats are left. However, even if you were selected for presale, Ticketmaster said it does not guarantee you will get a ticket.

"If Taylor Swift is watching right now, what's your message to her?" Lopez asked Lexi De Armas.

"Thank you for spreading your music to the world. I absolutely love it," Lexi De Armas said.

Scripps Only Content 2023