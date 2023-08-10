Lifeguards needed at YMCA of the Palm Beaches

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

School is back in session but staff at the YMCA of the Palm Beaches said the heat is not taking a break.

To keep up with the demand to keep cool, the YMCA Aquatic Center in Lake Worth is looking to fill several lifeguard positions.

A lot of the spots were previously filled by teens during summer vacation. However, the pools are more busy than ever as the heat continues, making the need for lifeguards more important.

The YMCA is looking for applicants, ages 16 and up, with strong swimming skills. They will assist with certification courses. The introductory hourly rate is $12 an hour and staff said it’s a great first job opportunity.

“We have a lot of students that it’s their first job. We have students that come in for the community hours and after they decide to stay with us working,” YMCA Program Director Yarelis Leon said. “I think this is a good place to work.”

Starting in September, the YMCA of the Palm Beaches will soon be managing the fitness center and related activities at Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove
What’s causing Florida gas prices to spike?
Miami defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) sacks Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson (14)...
Miami transfer’s waiver request denied by NCAA
$75K worth of tools stolen from Palm Beach County locksmith
Palm Beach County’s newest high school in 18 years ready to welcome students

Latest News

Many Taylor Swift fans anxiously waited into the evening on Tuesday to find out if they were...
Taylor Swift fans waitlisted by Ticketmaster for ‘Eras Tour’ tickets
Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Palm Beach County
Is using technology to track your child’s whereabouts as they head back to school a good idea?
Parents putting tracking devices in their child's backpack raises concerns
A Palm Beach County locksmith said the tools of his trade were stolen within seconds recently...
$75K worth of tools stolen from Palm Beach County locksmith