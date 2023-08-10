Man pleads guilty in Palm Beach County antisemitic flyers case

A man accused of tossing antisemitic flyers onto Palm Beach County properties earlier this year pleaded guilty Tuesday to three criminal charges.

Nicholas Byshiem, 33, of Maryland pleaded guilty to a charge of resisting arrest without violence in the city of Atlantis for an incident in January, as well as misdemeanor charges of dumping litter and attempting to commit dumping of litter from March incidents in West Palm Beach.

After his arrest, Byshiem said he was expressing his First Amendment rights.

After his plea, a judge sentenced Bysheim to 12 months probation.

The Palm Beach County state attorney's office said they sought a punishment of 364 days in the Palm Beach County jail. If Bysheim is charged with littering or any law violations during probation, prosecutors said he could face up to a year in jail.

In the Atlantis case, investigators said Bysheim refused to provide identification when officers tried to issue a littering citation. Florida law allows police to detain individuals for the purpose of obtaining IDs to write citations.

The West Palm Beach cases were misdemeanors, rather than noncriminal infractions because the total weight of the littered bags exceeded 15 pounds.

"This individual came into our community to incite hatred against the Jewish community," Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said in a statement. "Anyone who disseminates hate here will be held accountable."

The state attorney's office said they continue to prosecute four others in the littering cases.

