Martin County schools 92% staffed as students returns to class

After a summer spent hiring and increasing security, Martin County parents and administrators said the first day back to school went off without a hitch.

It's a big win following a year that the Florida Department of Education deemed critical in terms of teacher shortages.

Superintendent Michael Maine said when it comes to staffing, the school district is in a good position this year.

He said positions for school resource officers, crossing guards and bus drivers are all 100% filled, while instructional positions are 92% filled.

"To be 92% staffed on the first day of school is a really good place to be, and staff over the next couple of weeks will continue to push to close those final vacancies," Maine said.

Maine said the only staffing shortages the district has are custodians positions, which they are currently looking to fill.

"[We be holding] multiple job fairs all throughout the year," Maine said. "Our director of recruitment and retention has done a great job with HR."

Maine said after testing bus zones this week, bus pickups and drop-offs went smoothly Thursday. WPTV also saw student pickups at J.D. Parker Elementary School appeared to go well also.

Maine also said the district is starting this year with two brand new school replacement buildings: one in Jensen Beach and one in Stuart.

The superintendent also said the district increased its security team over the summer and conducted multiple school resource officer trainings.

"The safety team continues to grow," Maine said. "We continue to make sure we have state-of-the-art camera systems in place."

Maine said if there are road bumps this year, he plans to be as transparent with the community as possible.

"There are times we're going to do great things, and we'll celebrate those things, but there will also be times where, maybe, we need improvement. We're going to talk about it. Let the community know," said Maine. "Transparency is transparency — that we are telling our story truthfully, the good, bad and the ugly."

Shanice Johnson has a daughter who started kindergarten Thursday in Martin County.

That transparency and effort to increase staffing is something Shanice Johnson appreciates. Her 5-year-old daughter, Anastasia, started kindergarten this year at J.D. Parker Elementary.

"The orientation made me feel like there's going to be a lot of support here," Johnson said. "They're really involved with the parents as well as keeping us updated on their academics, so I'm really excited for this year."

Johnson added that Anastasia's first day went as smoothly as she hoped.

"So far, so good! I have no complaints," Johnson said.

As she walked with her daughter, decked out in bright pink and sparkles, to the door, Johnson said she has high hopes for the rest of the year.

"It's going to be a great day. A great year," Johnson said.

Maine officially took over as superintendent of Martin County Schools on June 1 to replace Dr. John Millay. Maine told WPTV he's aiming to make Martin County schools the top-performing district in the state.

