Sheriff: 2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

Kentucky authorities say a 2-year-old child is dead after he accidentally shot himself in the abdomen. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a child has died in an accidental shooting.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the abdomen Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene and performed first aid on the boy until medical crews arrived.

The 2-year-old was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a preliminary investigation indicated the boy accidentally shot himself with a pistol causing a critical injury.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved or how the boy got ahold of the gun.

The sheriff’s office said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove
What’s causing Florida gas prices to spike?
Palm Beach County’s newest high school in 18 years ready to welcome students
Miami defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) sacks Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson (14)...
Miami transfer’s waiver request denied by NCAA
Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Palm Beach County

Latest News

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
White supremacist accused of threatening jury, witnesses in trial of Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
A 16-year-old attending a cheer camp suffered a cardiac arrest and was airlifted to a hospital...
‘She was like sunshine’: Cheerleader dies after suffering cardiac arrest at camp, parents say
Maui fire
At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm
Stay safe at your next BBQ!
Get Savvy in :60 -Learn how to stay safe at your next BBQ with Edison Insurance!
Okeechobee's heat index soars to 119 degrees on first day of school