Suspect in antisemitic flyers case pleads guilty in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A man accused of tossing antisemitic flyers onto Palm Beach County properties earlier this year has pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

Nicholas Byshiem of Maryland was charged with resisting arrest in January in Atlantis and dumping litter in West Palm Beach.

After his arrest, Byshiem said he was expressing his First Amendment rights.

After his plea, a judge sentenced Bysheim to 12 months probation.

