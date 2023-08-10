Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Palm Beach County

By Peter Burke
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested Wednesday night in Palm Beach County.

The 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court.

Jail records show that Hernandez was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail just after 9 p.m. He was released early Thursday on a $2,000 bond.

A traffic citation obtained by WFLX shows that Hernandez was issued a ticket by the Florida Highway Patrol on June 11 after he was pulled over for driving 136 mph in a Lamborghini on Florida’s Turnpike near the Boynton Beach Boulevard exit.

The rapper’s arrest comes months after he was beaten by three men inside an LA Fitness on Lantana Road. Three men were later arrested in connection with the March attack.

