College Football Playoff to debut weekly rankings on Halloween

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before an NCAA...
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021.
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT
The College Football Playoff will release its first of six weekly rankings in the final season of the four-team format on Halloween night.

ESPN will televise the rankings each subsequent Tuesday night, culminating with the final rankings on the Sunday after the conference championship games.

The College Football Playoff revealed its weekly rankings schedule Thursday.

College Football Playoff Rankings Release Schedule

Date

Time

Tuesday, Oct. 31

7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Noon

This will be the final season of the four-team playoff. Beginning with the 2024 season, the playoff field will expand to 12 teams.

Hard Rock Stadium will still host the national championship game in 2026. The game will now be played Jan. 19.

