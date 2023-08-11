FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 11, 2023

All of Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, and Okeechobee County are under an excessive heat warning because of our sweltering temperatures.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Our dangerous heat wave will certainly be felt on the first day of school Thursday.

Expect high temperatures in the mid and upper 90s with feels-like temperatures between 110 to 115 degrees. But inland areas, like Okeechobee, have the chance to hit 120 degrees with the heat index this Thursday afternoon.

Scattered storms are possible later in the afternoon and through the evening.

The extreme heat will remain to close out the work week on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat alerts possibly being extended

More storms are expected for the weekend as tropical moisture sweeps into parts of South Florida on Saturday with a stronger east wind. This type of setup can help bring down the temperatures a bit for the weekend.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain calm with no new tropical development expected in the next few days

